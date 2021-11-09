Gardai in Ballyshannon investigating spate of burglaries

Gardaí in Ballyshannon are investigating a spate of burglaries in the South of the county.

Money and jewellery were stolen during a number of incidents.

A small sum of money, jewellery and clothing was stolen from a house in the St. Josephs' Avenue area of Donegal Town between 7pm and 11:50pm on Saturday evening last.

Forced entry was gained through the back door.

While on Thursday, between 3pm and 9.45pm a house at Ballure Lane, Ballyshannon was burgled.

A rear window was forced open and a sum of cash and jewellery stolen.

Elsewhere, between Sunday October 31st and Friday November 5th, the back window of a house at Stracomer View, Bundoran was forced open.

Gardai say the property was searched but nothing was taken.

Three houses were burgled in the area of Glencoagh, Mountcharles between 5pm - 8pm on Saturday last with money stolen from one property.

Damage was caused by gaining entry as doors and windows were forced open.

Nothing was stolen during a break in at a property on Finner Avenue, Bundoran on Thursday

An unsuccessful attempt was made to force open the front door of the property, entry was then gained through an unsecured rear window between 3pm and 7pm.

Anyone with information relating to any of the burglaries is asked to contact Gardai in Ballyshannon.

Gardai are warning about a rise in burglaries across Donegal as winter sets in with longer, darker evenings.

Garda Niall Maguire is urging homeowners to take precautions: