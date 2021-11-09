Donegal projects urged to apply to €1m fisheries conservation fund

Inland Fisheries Ireland has opened a fund to support vital conservation projects around the country.

Up to €1 million is being made available.

Minister Eamon Ryan is encouraging all eligible angling clubs, fishery owners and other stakeholders in Donegal to apply for funding to support fisheries conservation projects through the 2022 ‘Habitats and Conservation’ scheme.

Priority will be given to projects that focus on habitat ‘rehabilitation’ and conservation, such as improving water quality, rehabilitating damaged habitats and helping fish overcome physical barriers, like impassable weirs.

Last year, over €785,000 in funding was approved for 18 projects, including in Donegal.