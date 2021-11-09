Council under fire over Drumonaghan Wood in Ramelton

A Donegal Councillor has claimed that the authority is failing the community when it comes to Drumonaghan Wood in Ramelton.

Cllr Ian McGarvey told a meeting of Letterkenny and Milford Municipal District this afternoon that he believes his democratic rights are being denied by the council’s executive.

Cllr Mc Garvey said he would not be moving the other motions he had submitted, saying he felt aggrieved.

At the start of this afternoon’s MD meeting, Cllr Ian McGarvey asked permission to address members. He said a motion on Drumonaghan Wood in Ramelton had been rejected by the executive, and not placed on the agenda.

He said the motion asked that the council would approach Coillte and the telecommunications company would withdraw their plans to erect a mast in the area.

He asked that the meeting be suspended for an hour, saying he had arranged a bus at his own expense to bring any member who wished to the site so that they could see it.

Mayor Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh said permission had been granted by the council and upheld by An Bord Pleanala, and the issue had never been considered by members.

Area Manager Eamon Browne said similar motions had been discussed in April, May, July, September and October, and it was on that basis that he rejected the motion.

Cllr McGarvey asked what purpose his presence in the council serves, and suggested he would be treated differently if he were in a party. He also asked if his age was a factor.

That was strenuously denied by officials and by the mayor.