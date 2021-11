There were 44 people awaiting beds at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, eight of them on Emergency department trolleys.

It's the joint third highest figure in the state this morning along with Cork, with only Galway and Limerick registering larger numbers

In Sligo, there were six people awaiting beds, all of them in the ED.

Nationally, the INMO says there were 460 admitted patients awaiting beds this morning.