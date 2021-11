3,578 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening.

It's the eighth consecutive day the figure has exceeded 3,000.

520 Covid patients are in hospital - the highest in over eight months - with 83 in intensive care, up five from yesterday.

The chief medical officer says 44,000 cases have been reported in the past two weeks.

Dr Tony Holohan says the level of disease is 'really high', and is a 'significant risk' to vulnerable people.