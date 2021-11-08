Respite services to return to Mountcharles and Dungloe

The HSE has confirmed that respite services are to return to Mountcharles and Dungloe.

Rehab Group are to provide respite services at Seaview House five days a week while the HSE has made a funding submission to extend the service to seven days a week.

Meanwhile, respite care is set to resume at Dungloe Community Hospital upon completion of the current refurbishment next month.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle says not only is it important that existing services are restored, but that the service is also expanded: