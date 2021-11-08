Independent artists invited to apply to Bursary Scheme

Donegal County Council have launched their Artists' Bursary Scheme for 2021, with applications open for independent artists in the county.

The maximum grant available is €1,500.

The Donegal County Council Artists‘ Bursary Scheme 2021 welcomes applications from individual and professional artists of all disciplines, to assist arts projects. The scheme is designed to support individual artists at any stage of their career to sustain and further their practice. Bursaries of up to €1500 are being offered.

Donegal County Council say the objective of the scheme is to facilitate artists in the development or the completion of specific bodies or programmes of work. It will support artists to sustain and develop their practice through the research, design, creation and presentation of events, performances, exhibitions and other artistic projects. They say the bursary is designed to help independent artists to stabilize their existing activity while looking to the future.

Closing date for applications is Friday, November 19th - you can find more info at donegalcoco.ie.