Gardai urge motorists to make road safety a priority

Gardai in Donegal are urging motorists to make road safety a priority and help save lives.

It comes after the Buncrana Roads Policing Unit detected a number of motorists speeding yesterday.

Two drivers were issued a fixed charge penalty notice after being caught travelling in excess of an 80kph zone in Burnfoot

A further three motorists were detected speeding in a 100kph zone on the N13. They also received fixed charge penalty notices.

Gardai are appealing to people to ensure they are travelling within the speed limit at all times.