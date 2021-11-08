Gardai urge motorists to make road safety a priority

By
News Highland
-

Gardai in Donegal are urging motorists to make road safety a priority and help save lives.

It comes after the Buncrana Roads Policing Unit detected a number of motorists speeding yesterday.

Two drivers were issued a fixed charge penalty notice after being caught travelling in excess of an 80kph zone in Burnfoot

A further three motorists were detected speeding in a 100kph zone on the N13. They also received fixed charge penalty notices.

Gardai are appealing to people to ensure they are travelling within the speed limit at all times.

