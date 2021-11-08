French Ambassador to visit Donegal tomorrow

The French Ambassador is set to visit County Donegal tomorrow.

Vincent Guérend will visit the Údaras na Gaeltachta office in Gweedore, before a number of meetings in Letterkenny, including with the Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District, Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh, the CEO of Letterkenny Chamber, Toni Forrester, and Letterkenny Institute of Technology's President, Paul Hannigan.

His trip to Donegal will conclude with a visit to the council offices and the Court House in Lifford tomorrow afternoon, with a special meeting regarding the peace process scheduled to take place.