Eves & Melly take 3rd in Kerry Winter Rally

Kevin Eves and Chris Melly finished third on Sunday at the Kerry Winter Stages in Banna.

The Donegal crew were the leading two wheel drive car and they also took the fastest stage time in their Toyota Corolla on the last run of the day.

Eves finished 1min 44sec behind the winner Sam Moffett in a Hyundai R5 and just over a minute down on second place Gary Kieran who was steering a Ford Fiesta R5.

The Pettigo man done enough on the final stage to get into the top three by just 3.4 seconds from Colin O'Donoghue and John McElhinney in a Ford Escort Mk2