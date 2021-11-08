Eastwood urges anti-protocol politicians not to inflame situation

The driver of a bus that was hijacked and set alight in Newtownabbey, County Antrim last night has been left traumatised, according to the union representing him.

Unite trade union has called on all politicians to act to end these attacks.

Masked men forced passengers and the driver off a bus at the loyalist Rathcoole Estate - before torching the vehicle.

It comes just a week after another bus hijacking in Newtownards, which was linked to opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

SDLP leader and Foyle MP Colum Eastwood says politicians who want the protocol scrapped should be careful of the language they use...........