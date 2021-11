It's another packed DL Debate podcast with Brendan Devenney.

This week Brendan was live on Sunday on county final day, he was joined by Gary McDaid and John Gildea who talked club championship football as St Eunan's beat Naomh Conaill in the senior as well as the intermediate final which ended level between Dungloe and Cloughaneely.

