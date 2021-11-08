Delay in broadband rollout in rural Ireland criticised again

Deputy Michael Healy Rae says the delay in rolling out broadband is 'extremely worrying' to rural Ireland.

Fewer than 3,000 homes and businesses have been connected to high-speed broadband under the National Broadband Plan.

The target is to reach 115,000 premises by the end of January next year, but by then the figure is only expected to be 60,000.

In Donegal, some homes will not be connected to high speed broadband until at least 2026 while it's projected that just 21% of the remaining 32,000 properties in the county without access to fibre broadband will be connected by March 2023.

Deputy Healy Rae is calling on the Government to honour its commitment to deliver broadband: