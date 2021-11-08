Crawford disagrees with new name for Lifford Barracks site

A Lifford based councillor is questioning a proposal to call the old army barracks the 'Three Coins Centre'.

Cllr Gerry Crawford has previously said he favours calling it 'The Prior', in recognition of the school that previously stood on the site.

It has been agreed that a building in the complex will be called 'The Prior', which Cllr Crawford says he hopes will be used for the county's archives.

Clle Crawford says he doesn't agree with the proposal to use 'Three Coins' as the name for the centre, and he's particularly upset at the way in which he found that out..............