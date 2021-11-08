Architect appointed to Rathmullan heritage led regeneration project

Rathmullan's heritage led regeneration project has taken a step forward with the appointment of Robin Lee Architecture to provide design team services.

Robin Lee Architecture will oversee the stages of planning and detailed design, construction supervision to final certification and handover.

The project will focus on two of the key built heritage assets in Rathmullan: The Napoleonic Gun Battery and Rathmullan Abbey both of which are Protected Structures and will see the development of a Community Hub.