488 Covid patients in Irish hospitals, 22 in LUH

498 people are in Irish hospitals with Covid-19 today.

It's three percent lower than last Monday's total - which was an eight month high.

Latest figures show 78 patients in ICU with the virus.

Last night, there were 22 Covid patients at Letterkenny University Hospital, two of them in ICU.

Meanwhile, 1,028 new coronavirus cases have been recorded north of the border in the last 24 hours.

There have been 11 Covid related deaths.

378 patients are being treated in hospital for the disease in Northern Ireland , with 44 in ICU.