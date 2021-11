Around 400 primary school children are testing positive for Covid 19 every day, according to the Irish National Teachers Organisation.

It says it's very concerned about the escalation in cases and is once again calling for contact tracing to resume in primary schools.

The Health Minister says it's being considered in the run up to Christmas, along with the use of antigen tests.

But General Secretary of the INTO, John Boyle, says they need a decision much sooner: