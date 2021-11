St Eunan's are Donegal Senior Football Champions for the fifteenth time after they beat Naomh Conaill 1-11 to 0-04 at MacCumhaill Park.

At half time the Letterkenny men led 1-03 to 0-03 with Eoin McGeehins goal the difference between the sides.

Rory Kavanagh's side then outscored Naomh Conaill eight points to one to claim their fifteenth senior title.

