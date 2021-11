St Eunan's are the winners of the Donegal Senior Football Championship for 2021 after they beat Naomh Conaill 1-11 to 0-04 in MacCumhaill Park on Sunday afternoon.

After the game Tom Comack spoke with captain Niall O'Donnell.



Caolan Ward told Tom Comack this win is the sweetest.



Tom also spoke with Peter McEniff.