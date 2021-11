Glen won their first Derry Senior Football Championship after they dethroned Slaughtneil with a 1-13 to 0-07 win.

Danny Tallon's goal helped Malachy O'Rourke side claim the title.

They will now face St Eunan's in Ulster in a few weeks time.

After the game Glen captain Connor Carville described the feeling of being the first man from Glen GAA Club to lift the John McLaughlin Cup.