Success in Tyrone Hurling finals for Eire Og Carrickmore & Naomh Colum Cille

There was success for Eire Og Carrickmore and Naomh Colum Cille in the Tyrone Hurling Championship Finals on Saturday afternoon.

Naomh Colum Cille were the first side to collect silverware beating Omagh St Enda's 2-10 to 1-03 in the Junior Final.

In the Senior Final, Eire Og Carrickmore ran out 0-16 to 0-09 winners over Dungannon Eoghan Ruadh.

Meanwhile in the Intermediate Football Semi Final in Tyrone on Saturday night, Owen Roes set up a final tie with Moortown after the beat Gortin 4-1 on penalties after the game finished level at 1-13 a piece after Extra Time.