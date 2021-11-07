Police complete examination of suspicious object found in Derry

The PSNI say they've completed an examination of a suspicious object that was found in the early hours of this morning in Derry.

Police as well as Ammunition Technical Officers examined an object that was discovered in the Clon Elagh area.

They say that the object was found after a loud bang was heard in the area at approximately 4:30 am this morning. The object in question was an aerosol can, with exploded fireworks taped to it.

Police say that their enquiries are ongoing, and that anyone with any information relating to the incident should contact Strand Road police on the non-emergency 101 number, quoting reference 638 07/11/21.