Police appeal after car damaged in Strabane

Police are appealing for information after a car was damaged in Strabane yesterday morning.

They say they received a report of criminal damage caused to a car parked in the Main Street area of Strabane at approximately 10:20am on Saturday.

Police are calling on anyone who may have witnessed anything in relation to the incident to contact them on 101, quoting reference 530 of 05/11/21. You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via the following link: http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/.