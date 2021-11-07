Ireland would be in lockdown without Covid vaccines – Expert

A leading immunologist says Ireland would be back in lockdown now if it wasn't for our high Covid-19 vaccination rate.

The high levels of infection seen over the past few days have continued - with 3,685 further people testing positive for the virus yesterday.

It's the fifth day in a row the official tally has been over 3-thousand, which are case numbers not seen since January, when the peak of the second wave of the virus occurred.

Professor Luke O'Neill of Trinity College, says the only reason our hospital system hasn't been shut down is the success of the vaccine drive: