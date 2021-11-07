Busy weekend at Finn Valley with Ulster Cross Country Championship & Rememberance 10K

There was a busy weekend for the Finn Valley Athletic Club with the Ulster Cross Country Championships and the Remembrance 10K taking place over the weekend.

Declan Ferry of the Rosses club finished second in the Novices race and led them to the team title in the Novice category.

Whilst in the Remembrance 10K, Gary Slevin of Foyle Valley finished in first with Eoghain McGinley of Letterkenny AC was second, Catriona Devine won the ladies section with Karl Doherty claiming victory in the Wheelchair category

Athletic Correspondent Patsy McGonagle has the wrap...