3,428 new ROI Covid-19 cases, 34 additional hospitalisations in 24 hours

The Department of Health has reported 3,428 new confirmed cases of Covid-19.

478 patients are being treated in hospitals for the virus today - up 34 since yesterday.

Meanwhile, 75 Covid patients are in ICU - an increase of 1 in the last 24 hours.

As of the latest available HSE data, County Donegal had the eighth-highest 14-day incidence rate of the virus in the state, a rate of 832 cases per 100,000 people - above the national average of 768.

County Waterford has the highest current rate of the virus, at 1239 cases per 100,000 of the population.