Cloughaneely won the Intermediate B Championship on Saturday afternoon in O'Donnell park with a 0-10 to 0-08 win over Dungloe.

At halftime Cloughaneely led six points to two and despite the Dungloe fightback in the second half they hung on to claim the title.

Denis Boyle scored four of his sides 10 points and after the game he spoke with Tom Comack.