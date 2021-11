Steelstown claimed their first ever adult title on Saturday afternoon after they beat Greenlough 0-09 tom 0-08 in the Intermediate Football Championship Final.

The sides couldn't be separated at halftime scoring five points a piece and that trend continued until the final minute of the game when Cahir McMonagle fired Steelstown to victory.

After the game, Michael McMullan spoke with Steelstown captain Neil Forester.