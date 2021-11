Police in Strabane are appealing for information regarding an assault which took place in Ballycolman at about 00:30 on Saturday 6th November 2021.

A 14 year old boy was walking home from his friend's house when he was assaulted by an older male described as roughly 20 years old, about 5 foot 4 inches in height, with a beard and wearing a dark hoody.

Police are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with information to contact them via 101 quoting reference 75 - 06/11/21.