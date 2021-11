Anybody who owns a property must file a Local Property Tax return with Revenue before Wednesday evening.

The deadline, which was originally due to come tomorrow, has been extended until the middle of the week.

Revenue's admitted the process is causing some stress among people who aren't used to dealing with the system regularly.

Pat Devitt is the Chief Executive of the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers says the website could be laid out to make the process a bit easier: