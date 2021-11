For the second time this season, the North West Derby between Derry City and Finn Harps ended level.

This time it finished 1-1 with both goals coming in the final 10 minutes of the game.

The first came from the head of Ethan Boyle with just seven minutes remaining before Jamie McGonigle ensured the Candystripes left Finn Park with a point with a goal from the penalty spot on 87 minutes.

After the game, goalscorer Jamie McGonigle gave his thoughts...