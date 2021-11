The Minister for Health is asking people to pull back on their social contacts.

Stephen Donnelly says we're now at a pre-pandemic level of social contact, which is driving a certain amount of cases.

His comments come as 3,903 new cases of Covid-19 were announced yesterday, with 425 people in hospital last night - 76 of those in ICU.

Minister Donnelly has told Shannonside FM, it's vital that those who are unvaccinated to get their jab: