Expert – new Pfizer Covid pill could get pandemic under control

A leading medical professor says a new anti-viral drug - in combination with vaccines - could lead to the end of the Covid 19 pandemic in Ireland by next Spring.

Paul Moynagh's comments follow the announcement by Pfizer that it's new drug Paxlovid cuts the risk of hospitalisation or death by 89 percent in vulnerable adults.

Pfizer will now ask the US Food and Drug Administration to authorise the pill as soon as possible, with a formal application from the company due shortly.

Professor Moynagh - Director of the Human Health Research at Maynooth University - says while other anti-viral drugs have been tried and failed, this one is different...