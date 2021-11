James Gallagher suffered his second defeat of his professional career on Friday night at Bellator 270.

The Strabane native was beaten via Guillotine Choke Submission by American Patchy Mix just 39 seconds into the final round.

Meanwhile Donegal man Darragh Kelly who was due to make his professional debut in the undercard at the 3Arena had his bout against Junior Morgan called off after Morgan suffered an injury the night before the fight.