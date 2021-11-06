“A point a piece is probably fair”-Ruaidhri Higgins

For the second time in as many games Derry City snatched a late equaliser away from home in the Premier Division.

This time the goal came from Jamie McGonigle on 87 minutes to tie the game at 1-1 after Ethan Boyle's had headed Harps infront just three minutes earlier.

That result alongside Sligo Rovers 3-0 win over St Pat's means the Candystripes can't finish third in the league but do still hold a chance of getting a European place should they finish in fourth and St Pat's beat Bohs in the FAI Cup Final.

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins told Kevin McLaughlin after the game that a point a piece for both sides is probably fair...