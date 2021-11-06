3,685 new ROI Covid-19 cases today

The Department of Health has confirmed a further 3,685 cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland today.

It's also confirmed that the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 is continuing to fall.

Figures released today show there are now 444 people being treated in hospital for the virus, a fall of 19 on yesterday.

74 of those Covid patients are being treated in ICU, a decrease of 2 in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile the Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan has urged people continue with the basics of hand washing, social distancing and avoiding risky environments.

He says people should walk out of a premises if they're not asked for their Covid cert...