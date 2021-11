Finn Harps and Derry City played out a 1-1 draw in the North West Derby at Finn Park on Friday night.

Ethan Boyle's header gave Harps the lead with seven minutes to go before Jamie McGonigle ensured the Candystripes would leave Ballybofey with a point thanks to a penalty with just three minutes to go.

Finn Harps boss Ollie Horgan told Diarmaid Doherty that he was left feeling a little flat after the game.