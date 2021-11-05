Watch: Kosovar Sadiki reacts to Finn Harps draw with Derry City

Finn Harps moved out of the relegation play off spot on Friday night after they played out a 1-1 draw with Derry City.

Ethan Boyle headed home from a free kick on 83 minutes as Harps looked set to claim all three points but just four minutes later he was adjudged to handle the ball in the box and Derry were awarded a penalty.

Jamie McGonigle stepped up and slotted the penalty into the bottom corner as the Candystripes left Finn Park with a point.

After the game, Diarmaid Doherty spoke with Kosovar Sadiki.