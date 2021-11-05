Tánaiste hopeful Molnupiravir Covid treatment will be approved by EMA

The Tánaiste says he is hopeful a pill to treat Covid could soon be cleared for use in Ireland.

The UK yesterday became the first country in the world to approve the use of Molnupiravir, which has been developed by US pharmaceutical company Merck.

In clinical trials, the drug cut the risk of being hospitalised by Covid in half, when used to treat those who had been diagnosed with the virus.

Leo Varadkar says the new treatment for the virus could make a massive difference if approved in Ireland...