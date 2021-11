Sinn Féin is the most popular party in Northern Ireland - but is less than 3 per cent ahead of the DUP.

23.5 per cent of voters will back Mary Lou McDonald's party in the next Assembly election, which will be held before next May.

According to a University of Liverpool poll, 20.6 per cent will give their first preference to the DUP.

Professor of politics at the university, Jon Tonge (PRON: Tong), says the election will be very close.