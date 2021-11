The Agriculture Minister says 'significantly' more jobs will be created in the farming sector in the next nine years - despite a dramatic fall in emissions.

The Climate Action Plan calls for agriculture to cut emissions by 22 to 30 per cent by 2030.

The agri-food sector employs over 164,000 people, which makes up 7 per cent of all jobs in Ireland.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says that will increase over the lifetime of the plan.