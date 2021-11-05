Saolta National Inpatient Experience Survey gets underway

The fourth National Inpatient Experience Survey is now underway across the Saolta Hospital Group.

This annual survey - the largest of its kind in Ireland - offers patients the opportunity to share their experiences in hospital and tell us what improvements they believe are necessary.

This provides a clear picture of the safety and quality of care in Irish hospitals, as seen through the eyes of patients.

The National Inpatient Experience Survey contains questions on topics such as admission to hospital, care and treatment on the ward, trust in hospital staff, respect and dignity and discharge from hospital.

The survey will also ask about patients' experiences of care during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as staff communication while wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) as well as contact with family and friends, given visitor restrictions.

An estimated 26,197 patients will be eligible to participate in this year's survey - over 4,862 across Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Roscommon.

Since 2017, almost 40,000 patients have completed the survey nationally.

All patients over 16 years-of-age who spent 24 hours or more in hospital and were discharged during the month of September are eligible to participate.