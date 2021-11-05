Renewed calls for restoration of cliff rescue service at Bunbeg

There are renewed calls for the cliff rescue service at the Bunbeg Coast Guard Station to be restored as a matter of urgency.

While the Bunbeg Coast Guard had been providing the service it had been removed a number of years ago due to budget cutbacks.

Cllr Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig says that due to the rise of so-called "adventure tourism" in West Donegal, it's vital that Bunbeg has cliff rescue services at its disposal, instead of having to utilise a service from Coast Guard stations such as Killybegs: