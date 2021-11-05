Pitch could be a factor in north-west derby – Cullen

There’s a hugely important north-west derby at Finn Park this evening as Finn Harps take on arch rivals Derry City.

Harps are currently second bottom and occupy the relegation play-off spot while City are still pushing for a possible place in Europe next season.

Already this season Harps have chalked up their first ever league win at the Brandywell and beat the Candystripes for the first time in the FAI Cup.

With so much at stake it’s likely to be a close affair.

Here’s former Finn Harps goalkeeper Gavin Cullen...

The game will be broadcast live on Highland.