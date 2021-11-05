People reminded pop-up vaccination clinics getting underway today

People are being reminded that pop-up vaccination clinics are getting underway in three Donegal Towns today.

The centres will be available in the Colgan Hall in Carndonagh, The Gateway Hotel in Buncrana and the St. Mary's parish Hall in Stranorlar.

The clinics are open from 12 noon today and are also running tomorrow and Sunday.

Frank Harburn, Saolta General Manager for the rollout of the vaccination programme in the West and North West says there hasn't been as big an uptake in these areas and is encouraging people to attend: