North West Derby between Finn Harps & Derry City ends all square

The North West Derby between Finn Harps and Derry City ended in a 1-1 draw at Finn Park.

Ethan Boyle gave Harps the lead on 83 minutes with a header but just four minutes later Boyle was adjudged to handle the ball in his own box as the referee gave Derry City a penalty.

Jamie McGonigle slotted the penalty home to earn the Candystripes a share of the spoils.

The point moves Ollie Horgan's side above Waterford on goal difference and it is them who now occupy the relegation play off spot after they were beaten 3-1 by Shamrock Rovers.

Diarmaid Doherty and Declan Boyle report for Highland Radio Sport...