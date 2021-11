Ireland continues to have the highest Covid vaccination rate in the European Union.

Over 92 per cent of adults are fully vaccinated, which is just ahead of Malta and Portugal.

Bulgaria has the lowest rate, at 26 per cent - while the EU average is less than 76 per cent.

Donegal GP Ciarán Ó Fearraigh (PRON: Farry) says Ireland's rate is partly down to vaccine passports.