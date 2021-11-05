Investigation is continuing into weekend assault in Derry

An investigation is continuing into a weekend assault in Derry.

The incident happened at the Blank Place area of the city in the early hours of Saturday 23rd October.

Sometime between 1am and 1:30am, it was reported that a 26 year old male was punched in the face as he left licenced premises in the area.

As the male walked along the Shipquay Street area following the assault, he was struck on the back of the head. The male was then taken to hospital, as he sustained a fractured jaw and bruising following the incident.

Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances and police would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incidents, to contact them on 101.