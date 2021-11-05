‘Frustration’ among pharmacists over vaccine rules

A Donegal Pharmacist says there is frustration among the pharmacy community over not being able to utilise their daily Covid-19 vaccine supply for booster shots.

This week it emerged that one pharmacist in the county disposed of 24 leftover vaccines as they are prohibited to administer them as a booster.

Local Pharmacist Margret O'Doherty says the root of the problem lies with the Government and that a senior Minister should have been designated from the start to deal solely with the vaccination programme: