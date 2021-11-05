Derry City to make call on Ronan Boyce today

It's the end of a very busy week for Derry City on Friday evening as they make the short trip to Ballybofey to take on near neighbours Finn Harps (KO 8pm).

Late goals at home to Bohemians last Friday and away at Waterford on Tuesday mean the Candystripes head into the game still in fourth place in the table, while the home side are desperate for points in the race to avoid the end of season play-off.

It's been a mixed bag of results for both teams since their entertaining 2-2 draw at the Brandywell; Derry picking up nine points and Harps six in seven league outings since then.

Manager Ruaidhri Higgins knows full well that form counts for little heading into a 'derby' and a difficult night awaits his side, but says they are fully focused on the game.

"It's honours even in the three league matches between us so far and it will be very tight again on Friday. Everyone is talking about european places and finishing positions in the table, but we're concerning ourselves with trying to pick up three very valuable points and nothing else."

"Ronan Boyce is struggling after picking up a knock in Waterford but we'll give him until Friday morning and make a decision then. Marc Walsh is definitely out but Ciaron Harkin returns after suspension and everyone else is good to go."

"We're really looking forward to the game and will be doing everything in our power to win it" he concluded.